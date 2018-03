You know those clichés about Canada? About it being big and wild and really, really cold? Honestly, they exist for good reason. With a population that’s smaller than California’s but spread over an area 24 times its size, much of the land is quite wild, and the entire top is true blue arctic. But one cliché—that Canadian food is poutine, and poutine alone—needs to go. Because when you look a little closer, you’ll realize that despite their relatively small numbers, Canadians represent an overwhelming variety of histories and landscapes, making the food of every region a unique and cultural experience. This combination of space and diversity makes travelling around the country an inevitable adventure, a weird and wonderful odyssey that includes everything from deserts and rainforests to towns only accessible by plane, train, or boat. (Take it from us, we know.) And while there are plenty of exceptional fries covered in curds and gravy, there is a lot more waiting to be eaten.

To get you started, here are 10 uniquely Canadian dining experiences worth travelling north of the 49th parallel for. —Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller