Innovative Game Day Snacks
Super Bowl Snacks
F&W takes Super Bowl snacks seriously. Here, the absolute best spicy wings, melty sandwiches, messy barbecued ribs, crispy bite-sized appetizers and more.
Video
In this travel edition of Mad Genius Tips, star chef Andrew Zimmern shares his trick for a no-mess grilled cheese.
Featured
9 Meaty Snacks for Football Season
Are you ready to kick off football season? ...
9 Game Day Snacks That Take 15 Minutes or Less
The next time you’re settling in for an evening, afternoon or entire day of football, don’t try to save time by orde...
Is Kale the New Hot Game Day Snack?
Typically, the only greenery found at the Super Bowl is on the field. But Eric Borgia, the chef behind the food at this ...
Super Bowl Menu Ideas
Most Popular
- Wendy's Is Offering Free Burgers All Month
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Super Bowl Snack Recipes
Mini Burgers & Crispy Onion Rings
Double-Grilled Antipasto Sandwiches
Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans
Herb-Marinated Chicken Skewers with Harissa
Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic
Smoky Deviled Eggs
Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza
Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon
One-Pot Sticky Chicken Wings
Super Bowl Ideas
Supe Bowl Snack Ideas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement