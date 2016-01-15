Great Super Bowl Recipes
Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Food & Wine's best Super Bowl dip recipes and tips include how to upgrade classic party dips, the trick to easily peeling tomatillos for salsa and a guide to DIY chips.
In this video, F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates chef Andrew Zimmern's easy trick for peeling tomatillos.
9 Upgrades for Classic Party Dips
There’s nothing more satisfying than a classic creamy, savory artichoke dip or a nutty hummus. But you can eat those o...
7 Mexican Dips to Scoop into Taco Bowls
Now that you have a mighty-fine delicious and crispy (and healthy!) taco bowl, courtesy of Mad Genius Justin Chapple, fi...
5 Ways to Upgrade Your Onion Dip
The simplest way to elevate this American classic is to start with fresh ingredients, of course. Here, some more ways to...
Crudités with Creamy Pistachio Dip
Hummus with Tahini & Spicy Chickpeas
Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila
Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions
Spicy Spinach Dip with Pine Nuts
Roasted Fresh Chile Salsa (Salsa de Chile Fresco Asado)
Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
Whipped Feta with Cucumbers
White Bean Dip with Herbs
