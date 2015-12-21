21 Fantastic Dessert Bars
Super Bowl Desserts
Food & Wine's best Super Bowl Dessert recipes and tips include how to make incredible chocolate chip cookies, over-the-top brownies and the best lemon bars.
ChefSteps shares the trick to making the ultimate chocolate chip cookies.
5 Over-the-Top Brownies to Make Now
When it comes to brownies, are you a maximalist? Is bigger always better? Then try one of these decadent takes on the cl...
5 Ways to Upgrade the Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cronut creator Dominique Ansel has set his sights on reinventing the chocolate chip cookie. Here are five ways to upgrad...
6 Desserts Inspired by Chocolate Chip Cookies
When you’re ready to do something else with your chocolate chips, try one of these fun desserts. ...
Super Bowl Dessert Recipes
Raspberry Streusel Bars
Chocolate-Almond Bars
Coconut Brownie Bars
Easy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips
Fudgy Chocolate Brownies
Salted Fudge Brownies
