37 Amazing Chicken Wing Recipes
Super Bowl Appetizers
Food & Wine's best Super Bowl appetizer recipes and tips include how to make classic chicken wings, easy game day appetizers and a guide to dipping sauces.
Homemade Slider Buns
How to Make Slider Buns at Home
Featured
Best Super Bowl Chicken Wings and Beers
© Hector Sanchez My secret theory about why chicken wings and football go so well together can be demonstrat...
6 Best Bean Dips for a Super Bowl Party
You can do a lot better than that mealy stuff from the supermarket. Here, six classic bean dips to add to your festiviti...
6 Game-Day Snacks That You Can Make During Half Time
And you won't even miss the half time show. ...
Super Bowl Appetizer Ideas
Most Popular
Super Bowl Appetizer Recipes
Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités
Three-Cheese Mini Macs
Mini Burgers & Crispy Onion Rings
Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam
Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila
Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip
Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions
Spicy Spinach Dip with Pine Nuts
Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
Super Bowl Menu Ideas
Ultimate Super Bowl Appetizers
Easy Super Bowl Appetizers
