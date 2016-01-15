Tasty Snack Recipes
Healthy Super Bowl Snacks
Food & Wine's healthy Super Bowl snack recipes and tips include how to make healthy crackers at home, the best healthy snacks and a guide to eating right at a Super Bowl party.
How to Make Guacamole
Rick Bayless shares his tips on making guacamole. Courtesy of QVCR.
Healthy Super Bowl Snack Recipes
Fried Peanuts with Asian Flavors
Herb-Marinated Chicken Skewers with Harissa
Sesame-Chile Kettle Corn
Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas
Avocado-and-Roasted-Tomatillo Salsa
Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce
Israeli Hummus with Paprika and Whole Chickpeas
Soft Pork Tacos with Spicy Black Beans
Curried Tofu-and-Avocado Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips
Healthy Super Bowl Snack Ideas
