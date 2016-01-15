Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

Food & Wine's healthy Super Bowl snack recipes and tips include how to make healthy crackers at home, the best healthy snacks and a guide to eating right at a Super Bowl party.
Read More
Healthy Sandwiches

From salmon club sandwiches to grilled eggplant tortas, here are healthy yet delicious sandwiches.

How to Make Guacamole

Chef Rick Bayless: How to Make Guacamole

Rick Bayless shares his tips on making guacamole. Courtesy of QVCR.

More Super Bowl Recipes

Most Popular



Healthy Super Bowl Snack Recipes

Healthy Recipes

Healthy Super Bowl Snack Ideas

Easy Healthy Snacks

Sautéed Garlic Shrimp

Easy Healthy Snacks

Best Healthy Snacks

Healthy Snacks

Best Healthy Snacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement