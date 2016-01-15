Amazing Burger Recipes
Best Tailgate Food
Food & Wine's best tailgate food recipes and tips include how to make incredible spiral hot dogs, where to find the best tailgate cities and a guide to grilling.
Video
F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make a spriral hot dog.
Featured
9 Grilled Steaks That Are Perfect for Tailgating
An ideal tailgating setup is portable and minimal: That means there’s probably no high-tech digital thermometer to tel...
7 Vegetables That Deserve Some Love at Your Tailgate
For the most part, a tailgate is a place for meat. But as long as you have the grill set up and sizzling, you'd be smart...
8 Grilled Meats That Belong at Your Next Tailgate
Tailgating can mean simply grilling up a few hot dogs and burgers. Or tailgating can mean meat heaven. For those who wan...
Tailgating Recipes
Smokin' Sweet Chicken Wings with Cherry Barbecue Glaze
Nacho Burgers
Game-Day Pork and Black Bean Chili
Chile-Cheese Yucca Chips
Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles
Berber-Spiced Chicken Breasts
Brat Reubens
Glazed Tofu Sandwiches with Jicama Slaw
Tailgate Food Ideas
Tailgate Food and Drink
