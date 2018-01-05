37 Chicken Wing Recipes
Super Bowl Food
Food & Wine's best Super Bowl recipes and tips include how to make amazing chicken wings, easy game day snacks and a guide to all things bacon.
Video
The ChefSteps team demostrates their technique for making delicious chicken wings.
Super Bowl Ideas
Watch Every Super Bowl Ad for Food
The Most Popular Super Bowl Recipe in Every State
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Favorite Super Bowl Dip Recipe
What to Make for Super Bowl Sunday: New England Lobster Dip and Philly Cheesesteak Queso
If the Super Bowl Is About Coffee, Philadelphia Already Won
Pats Fans Love Maggiano’s, Eagles Fans Prefer Dave & Buster’s, According to These Statistics
Super Bowl Recipes
Turkey Chili Soup with Hominy
Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce
Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips"
Umami Burgers with Port and Stilton
Fried Scallion Dip with Lebneh
French Dip with Onion Jus
Mexico City Shrimp with Chipotle Mojo
Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs
Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip
More Super Bowl Party Recipes
Game Day Party Ideas
