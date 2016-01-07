Hearty Irish Dinner Ideas
Traditional Irish Food
If you're looking to ditch the green beer and celebrate St. Patrick's Day like a true Irishman, check out these delicious recipes for traditional Irish food.
VIDEO: How to Make Breakfast Potato Skins
Here's an easy way to bake eggs in potato skins.
Enjoy Irish Food
From Irish soda bread to breakfast ideas, you can eat like a real Irishman.
10 Irish Recipes to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here, 10 recipes that would charm any leprechaun. ...
7 Actual Irish Dishes to Make This St. Patrick's Day
Corned beef and cabbage might be one of the most popular dishes to eat on St. Patrick's Day, however, it's not an authen...
6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
Here, 6 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. ...
Traditional irish Recipes
Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes
Potted Ham with Cabbage and Pickles
Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Irish Soda Bread
Kale Colcannon
Guinness-Marinated Bison Steak Sandwiches
Baked Potatoes with Shallot-Corn Butter
More Irish Recipes
St. Patrick's Day Food
