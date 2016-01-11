Beautiful Brandy Brews
St Patrick's Day Drinks & Cocktails
St. Patrick's Day is hardly a celebration without a little imbibing. Cheers to the Emerald Isle with these delicious St. Patrick's Day drinks and cocktails.
VIDEO: How To Cocktail Shaker
Expert mixologist Jim Meehan demonstrates how to use a cobbler shaker.
Perfect Paddy's Day Drinks
Whether you're looking to shake it up this St. Patrick's Day or just pour it stright, we have a mix of festive cocktails and classtic drinks for you to try.
If You're Going to Drink Something Green on St. Patrick's Day, Make it Chartreuse
This year, skip the green beer and opt instead for a verdant cocktail made with herbaceous, bracingly bitter and vi...
3 Brilliant Whiskey Punches for Your Next Party
Think of punch and odds are you're thinking rum…or just a bunch of fruit juices spiked with whatever booze you have on...
6 Ways to Rim a Cocktail Glass
One easy way to take a homemade cocktail from good to pro is to rim the glass. It’s a beautiful presentation and also ...
Whiskey Drinks & More
Old Irish Cure
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Chai
Lady Irish
Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey
Jade Cocktail
Mint Julep
Cucumber Cocktail with Chamomile Tonic
More Cocktail Ideas
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
