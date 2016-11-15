Irish Appetizers
Whether you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day party or just need some comfort food-style appetizers, these recipes are perfect for any party. Potatoes dominate traditional Irish cuisine, but we also think soda bread and Guinness-infused ice cream are delicious ways to get the party started. Add whiskey to warming cocktails, cheesy fondue, bread pudding and bundt cake for boozy twists on some of our favorite party foods. Find cocktail recipes, delicious dips and new ideas for using potatoes in our guide to Irish appetizers.
VIDEO: Fast Hors D'Oeuvres
Jonathan Waxman on great fast hors d'oeuvres at the 2011 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Appetizer Ideas
If you need some inspiration for your St. Patrick's Day menu, check out these easy appetizer ideas.
6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
Here, 6 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. ...
7 Ways to Make DIY Chips for Dipping
Homemade chips are super easy to make and incredibly delicious. Here, seven excellent do-it-yourself chip recipes. ...
9 Ways To Use Potatoes
Is there anything that can't be done to a potato? Whether boiled, fried, roasted or grilled, these tubers are a great ve...
Most Popular
- Wendy's Is Offering Free Burgers All Month
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Easy Appetizers for St. Patrick's Day
Cool Ranch Kale Dip
Corn Dogs with Krab Relish
Potato Skins with Broccoli Pesto
Orange-Glazed Chicken Wings
Smashed Potatoes with Wagon Wheel Fondue
Whiskey-Cheese Fondue
Irish Brown Bread
Bread Pudding with Irish Whiskey
More Perfect Party Appetizers
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
More Easy Hors D'Oeuvers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement