Green Eggs and Ham

You don't need to add food coloring to enjoy a real-life version of Dr. Suess' famous Green Eggs and Ham. All you need are a few tasty ham and egg recipes with fresh green vegetables and we'll have you rhyming over a meal that's acceptable.

Sunny Side Up Eggs

We've rounded up some tasty egg recipes that you can turn "green" with the addition of some delicious vegetables.

High-Tech Green Eggs & Ham

ChefSteps elevates the classic breakfast dish with crispy ham, custardy duck egg and green pea puree.

