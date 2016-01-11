Best Green Eggs and Ham Recipe
Green Eggs and Ham
You don't need to add food coloring to enjoy a real-life version of Dr. Suess' famous Green Eggs and Ham. All you need are a few tasty ham and egg recipes with fresh green vegetables and we'll have you rhyming over a meal that's acceptable.
VIDEO: High-Tech Green Eggs & Ham
ChefSteps elevates the classic breakfast dish with crispy ham, custardy duck egg and green pea puree.
Ham Recipes & More
Make festive green eggs and ham for your St Patrick's Day celebration using these tasty recipes.
Green Eggs and Ham
Basil and green beans make this ham-and-egg salad scream of summer. ...
7 Ways to Cook with Supersalty, Crazy-Delicious Country Ham
From over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to supereasy croutons, here are seven awesome ways to use country ham. ...
Eggs, They're What's for Dinner
Whether served up sunny-side with crispy toast or tossed in buttery pasta, the greatest and most satisfying breakfast it...
Recipes With Ham & Egg
Egg White & Spinach Frittata with Salsa Ranchera
Wild Mushroom Toasts with Ham and Fried Eggs
Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
Buttermilk Ham and Cheese Biscuits
Grilled Ham-and-Pimento-Cheese Sandwiches with Fonduta and Fried Eggs
Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs
Go Green with These Egg & Ham Recipes
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Try These Recipes for Green Eggs & Ham
