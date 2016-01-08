Tasty Irish Whiskey Cocktails
St Patrick's Day Recipes
From authentic Irish dinners to modern whiskey cocktails, we have everything you need to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Video: How To
F&W's Justin Chapple demonstates a foolproof to make the perfect hasselback potatoes.
Irish Recipes
You'll love these delicious food and drink ideas for St. Patrick's Day.
6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
Here, 6 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. ...
10 Irish Recipes to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here, 10 recipes that would charm any leprechaun. ...
7 Actual Irish Dishes to Make This St. Patrick's Day
Corned beef and cabbage might be one of the most popular dishes to eat on St. Patrick's Day, however, it's not an authen...
Irish Soda Bread Recipes & More
Old Irish Cure
Irish Soda Bread Pudding
Irish Beef Stew
Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes
Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Bread Pudding with Irish Whiskey
Guinness-Marinated Bison Steak Sandwiches
Porter Bundt Cake with Whiskey-Caramel Sauce
Traditional Irish Recipes & Beyond
More St. Paddy's Day Fun
Party Drinks and Dishes
