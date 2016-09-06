  1. Home
Former personal chef Celia Brooks Brown has only one struggle with eating vegetarian: the stigma. "I call it the 'v word,'" says the London-based cookbook author. Yet, just like Food & Wine’s guide, she has still found a way to show the glamorous side of vegetarian food. It’s not all salads and plain vegetables. Find meal ideas for casseroles, takeout alternatives, appetizers, even Thanksgiving recipes. It won’t be hard to whip up a completely meatless and delicious meal whenever you need it.
Whether you already participate in #meatlessmonday or not, we have a whole new challenge for you: an entire month of vegetarian eating. We've gathered our 30 most inventive and tastiest vegetarian recipes for you to enjoy. With innovative dishes like baharat-spiced eggplant with hazelnuts, cherries and tarragon and green eggs with whipped goat cheese and grilled kale, you won't even notice the absence of meat. For those of you who already adhere to a vegetarian diet, consider this list a way to introduce new flavors (think urfa, garam masala, kombu tsuyu and more), ingredients (kohlrabi, anyone?) and techniques into your repertoire. —Morgan Goldberg

