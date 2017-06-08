Vegan Recipes from Every Continent

A new book takes a global look at cooking without animal products. For some, vegan cooking seems like a new-agey trend, propagated by hippies and SoCal fitness enthusiasts, or an austere health regimen defined by tofu, celery and deprivation. Not so. Vegan cooking is no new fad, though the increasing popularity of all-vegan diets may be. People around the world have incorporated vegan dishes into their cuisines for as long as they’ve been eating, few of which were created to be explicitly animal-free. Traditional staples that happen to be vegan—think dal bhat or spaghetti with tomato sauce—make use of ingredients that are cheap and readily available. And they’re delicious. In Vegan: The Cookbook, author Jean-Christian Jury collects an encyclopedia of plant-based recipes drawn from his own experiences cooking and eating around the world. He’s worked in kitchens in Spain, Italy and North Africa; developed recipes from South and Southeast Asia; and, all told, has visited over 100 countries on his culinary journey. Some of the recipes in the book are inspired by international ingredients and dishes Jury has eaten over the years, while others are collected from chefs and friends he’s met along the way. Here are 9 globetrotting vegan recipes to pique your appetite. —Hannah Walhout

Afghanistan: Fried Leek Patties

These fritters are reminiscent of pakora or bolani, an Afghan frybread that is stuffed with various vegetables.

Mongolia: Spicy Udon

Who says vegan food has to be flavorless? Jury amps up the vegetable broth in this noodle soup with garlic, ginger and chili paste.

Russia: Radish-Tomato-Mint Salad

“Russian Salad” may bring to mind a heavy mayonnaise-laden affair—but the spicy, crisp medley from Vegan is mixed with a light mustard and lemon dressing.

Ireland: Colcannon

Once a staple in Ireland, this dish is a filling combo of potatoes and greens that could feed a family during lean times. This vegan version uses soy cream to give the potatoes a luxurious texture.

Algeria: Vegetable Casserole

No tagine? No problem. You can make this smoky North African veggie-and-bean stew—perfect for ladling over couscous—in a saucepan or dutch oven.

Rwanda: Fruit Curry with Peanuts

Tart apples and dried apricots mingle with sweet onions and roasted nuts in this Central African stew.

Papua New Guinea: Coconut Cream and Sweet Potatoes

Upgrade your roasted sweet potatoes with this spicy, citrusy recipe that includes hints of orange juice and ginger.

Peru: Inca Stew

This hearty dish highlights ancient American ingredients like potatoes, beans and tomatoes.

Nicaragua: Corn Cake

This loaf—similar to perrerreque (Nicaraguan cornbread) and stuffed with veggies, olives and spices—is cooked inside a shroud of banana leaves.

Courtesy of Phaidon

Find these and more recipes in Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, $49.95 at phaidon.com.

