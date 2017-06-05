The body needs fat to function, so embarking on a low-fat diet should never be a no-fat diet. However, if you're eating lots of fatty foods, limiting some fats can reduce your overall calorie intake. In general, a low-fat diet is helpful if you want to lose weight, lower your cholesterol or stop the effects of heart disease from worsening. Use Food & Wine’s guide to find recipe that cut out the fat but keep in the flavor. We have tons of tips to keep your meals healthy.