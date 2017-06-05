  1. Home
  2. Special Diets
  3. Low Fat

Low Fat

The body needs fat to function, so embarking on a low-fat diet should never be a no-fat diet. However, if you're eating lots of fatty foods, limiting some fats can reduce your overall calorie intake. In general, a low-fat diet is helpful if you want to lose weight, lower your cholesterol or stop the effects of heart disease from worsening. Use Food & Wine’s guide to find recipe that cut out the fat but keep in the flavor. We have tons of tips to keep your meals healthy.
Read More

The Best Low Fat Ideas

Load More

Easy Low Fat Recipes


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement