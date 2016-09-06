At first, becoming a gluten-free eater can be a bit tricky. There’s gluten secretly lurking in many unexpected foods. It’s not as simple as cutting wheat flour out of your diet. Food & Wine is here to help. We have tons of recipes that use our favorite gluten-free flours and ingredients to make the food you love. You can still treat yourself to pies, holiday stuffings, breakfast breads and more. In fact, a lot of these options are even tastier than their gluten-filled counterparts.