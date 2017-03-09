Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Taurus

Greek Baked Pasta

Taurus: Loves rich or sweet foods.

The moist and fragrant casserole pastitsio combines béchamel (a sauce of butter, flour and milk), pasta, ground lamb, tomato sauce, cheese, cinnamon and nutmeg. Instead of béchamel, Grace Parisi stirs a ricotta mixture into the pasta before baking it.

Herbed Potato Gratin with Roasted Garlic and Manchego

Jose Garces learned how to make a classic potato gratin while studying at Kendall College's cooking school in Chicago. It's still one of his favorite side dishes. This version combines lots of sharp, nutty Manchego cheese and smoky San Simón cheese (Gouda is a fine substitute) for rich, complex flavor.

Apricot, Almond and Brown Butter Tart

This dried-apricot tart is crispy and tender, tangy and sweet all at the same time. The recipe also works with fresh apricots; just omit the poaching step.

Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake

The ultracreamy icing, which is almost like a milk-chocolate ganache, gets spread liberally over layers of light, delicate, cocoa-flavored cake.

Chocolate-Raspberry Truffletini

"This is like a really fine chocolate truffle that melts in your mouth," says bartender Marvin Allen. He makes this variation on a chocolate martini with nocino, a walnut liqueur produced in Modena, Italy.

