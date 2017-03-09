Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Scorpio

Scorpio: Loves intense, bitter or extreme flavors, including things other won't eat, like Roquefort cheese.

Gail Simmons was so disappointed during the Top Chef Season 5 finale when she learned that Carla Hall's soufflé never made it to the plate: It had curdled in the oven. To make sure her soufflés rise, Gail folds lots of fluffy whipped egg whites into a Roquefort- and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips