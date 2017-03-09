Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Scorpio

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Roquefort Soufflés

Scorpio: Loves intense, bitter or extreme flavors, including things other won't eat, like Roquefort cheese.

Gail Simmons was so disappointed during the Top Chef Season 5 finale when she learned that Carla Hall's soufflé never made it to the plate: It had curdled in the oven. To make sure her soufflés rise, Gail folds lots of fluffy whipped egg whites into a Roquefort- and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.

2 of 5

Dan Dan Noodles with Pickled Mustard Greens

Eating chile-laden foods is thought to help you feel cooler. Choose noodles that have a firm, chewy texture.

3 of 5

Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto is known for his offal dishes but a hearty fish like sardine, served whole, can also appeal to the nose-to-tail crowd. Cosentino pan-fries the omega-3-rich fish with an exhilarating mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles.

4 of 5

Amer Mousseux

Two bracing Italian liqueurs, Cynar and Campari, lend this quirky orange-accented sparkling cocktail a love-it-or-hate-it bitterness.

5 of 5

Chocolate Fennel Pudding

A hint of fennel is an unexpected and delicious addition to classic chocolate pudding. If you like, serve the pudding topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream. You can use aniseeds in place of the fennel seeds; the flavor will be more pronounced.

