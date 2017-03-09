Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Pisces

Pisces: Loves mild fish like cod as well as other water-based or watery foods like seaweed or melon.
Grace Parisi steams delicate halibut with cabbage that's sautéed with ginger and leeks until soft and buttery.
This recipe is based on barigoule, a Provençal dish of artichokes, mushrooms and oil.
"Hijiki and arame seaweeds retain a good texture during fermentation," explains Alex Hozven of this kraut inspired by the Japanese macrobiotic diet. If you can't find burdock, substitute another root vegetable, like carrot.
Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad.
Grace Parisi likes using any syrup left in the fruit bowl for cocktails; she mixes a little of it into rum and pours the drink over ice.
