Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Leo

At Pok Pok, Andy Ricker roasts these meaty, tender ribs for two to three hours over a low fire for a fabulously smoky flavor. In this easy adaptation, the ribs are slow-cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. Baby back ribs cut across the bone are the classic Thai choice, but whole ribs are just as delicious.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten loves to cook beef tenderloin sous vide—a restaurant technique that home cooks can easily replicate by simmering the steaks in a resealable plastic freezer bag at a low temperature (a thermometer is essential).
For this spicy, soothing and restorative chicken-and-rice soup, Ratha Chau prepares his own delectable chicken stock and roasts a chicken, which is then cut into large pieces and added to it. At home, using prepared stock and preroasted chicken significantly cuts back on prep time.
Lassis are ubiquitous in India; the shakes, made with yogurt or buttermilk, can be sweet or salty. The Victorian-style Imperial Hotel in India's capital, New Delhi, where Peggy Markel stopped on her way to Rajasthan, has an extensive selection of lassi. This one is elegantly flavored with saffron.