Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Capricorn

Capricorn: Loves Bitter foods, like dark chocolate. Also earthy flavors and solid, stodgy food.
Apricot jam makes for an irresistible sweet-tart dressing for bitter greens. Melissa Rubel mixes warm jam with olive oil, vinegar and herbs.
Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes. The glaze also makes the meat loaf especially easy to pair with red wine.
Beets give this creamy risotto stunning color and delicate sweetness.
Grace Parisi suggests wearing rubber gloves and shredding the beets directly into a stainless steel bowl to avoid staining hands and countertops.
The earliest known printed recipe for the Manhattan was published in O. H. Byron's 1884 Modern Bartenders' Guide, which cites two versions: one made with French vermouth, the other with Italian.
This easy-to-make pudding is lush and intensely chocolaty.
