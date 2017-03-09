Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Aries

Food & Wine
Jerk Cornish Game Hens

Aries: Loves bold ingredients such as chiles, radishes, garlic and ginger.

Bradford Thompson's jerk sauce is loosely based on his wife Kerry-Ann's excellent family recipe; the couple is hoping to bottle it and sell it in stores. The mix of fiery Scotch bonnet chiles, scallions and spices creates a complex, deep-flavored paste that's amazing on grilled chicken or game hens.

Garlicky Shrimp with Olive Oil

At La Casa del Abuelo, a tiny taberna in Madrid, gambas al ajillo (shrimp with garlic) are cooked in individual earthenware cazuelitas and served with plenty of bread to dip into the garlicky oil once the shrimp have been eaten. This dish can also be prepared in a skillet.

Radish, Parsley and Lemon-Butter Tea Sandwiches

These open-faced sandwiches created by F&W's Marcia Kiesel can be cut into whimsical shapes. For a little graphic fun, look for radishes of varying shapes and sizes.

Spicy Dill Quick Pickles

Plus: F&W's Canning and Pickling Guide

Dark 'n Stormy

According to a Gosling's Rum tale, this drink was invented more than 100 years ago when members of Bermuda's Royal Naval Officer's Club added a splash of the local rum to their spicy homemade ginger beer. They described its ominous hue as "the color of a cloud only a fool or dead man would sail under."

