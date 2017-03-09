Yoga Retreats

These serene spaces include a Marin County eco-resort and a traveling fitness spa in Santorini.
More
Food & Wine
1 of 8
U.S./California: Ubuntu
Only in Northern California: Ubuntu is the world's only Michelin-starred restaurant with an attached yoga center. The studio offers a wide range of styles and levels—from athletic power yoga to the more breath-and-spiritual-focused Kundalini—while the restaurant serves vibrant, innovative vegetarian food, focusing on local, biodynamic produce.
Price: $18 per class
Advertisement
2 of 8
U.S./California: St. Helena Wine Merchants
This St. Helena wine store is seriously committed to the union of exercise and alcohol: they've transformed a room behind their shop into a yoga studio, so after a calming candlelit class, students can taste bottlings by organic and biodynamic winemakers like Aum Cellars (pronounced "om"). Classes are offered every Thursday night and guests may participate in either the class or tasting, or both.
Price: $15 for class and tasting, $10 for class or tasting only
3 of 8
Italy: Balancing Body, Mind and Spirit in the Umbrian Countryside
Yoga teachers Ali Campbell and Danielle Diamond guide participants through downward dogs and day trip adventures into the countryside surrounding Locanda del Gallo, a restored 12th-century castle in Italy's Umbria region. Locavores rejoice—even the olive oil comes from the olive grove right on the villa's grounds. If vineyard tours and wine tastings become exhausting, yogis can always retreat to the hillside infinity pool or underground spa.
Price: From $1,550
Advertisement
4 of 8
U.S./New York: Heathen Hill Yoga
At this weekend retreat in the Catskills, morning yoga is followed by a lunchtime wine tasting, afternoon yoga and then another pouring at dinner. Sean Sant Amour, wine director of New York City's Blue Ribbon restaurants, guides yogis through themed tastings of natural wines. Don't worry if the Saturday evening pours are on the heavy side, the Sunday morning yoga class skips the difficult balancing poses.
Price: From $385
Advertisement
5 of 8
Italy: The Hill That Breathes
This 100-acre retreat center in Italy"s Marche region prides itself on its irreverent attitude toward holistic vacations—no pre-dawn chanting, no strict schedules, but plenty of pizza and laughter. The calendar includes yoga holidays, relaxation retreats, tai chi workshops and "Finish (or Start) Your Book" clinics led by a professional writing coach. The chef prepares vegetarian Italian cuisine and the itinerary includes one day to explore the phenomenal seafood of the nearby coastal city, Fano.
Price: From 895 Euros for a one-week program (approximately $1,189)
Advertisement
6 of 8
Spain: Molino del Rey
Built from two ancient water mills in Andalusia, Molino del Rey hosts year-round retreats organized by multilingual yoga teachers from around the world. Orange groves surround the property, which includes a saltwater pool, meditation caves and natural waterfalls. The spa offers a menu that reflects the international clientele as well as Thai, Swedish, and Japanese massage styles.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Greece: Escape to Shape - Santorini
Escape to Shape describes its program as a"traveling fitness spa" and coordinates yoga-based vacations in exotic locales like St. Petersburg, Russia and Cartagena, Colombia. Guests at the Santorini retreat in September can supplement daily yoga and meditation instruction with historical walking tours, massages, cooking classes and wine tasting events.
Price: $4,500 per person, based on double occupancy
Advertisement
8 of 8
U.S./California: Cavallo Point - the Lodge at the Golden Gate
Marin County eco-resort Cavallo Point Lodge offers guests complimentary morning yoga classes seven days a week (open to non-guests for $15). For those who prefer less strenuous forms of relaxation, treatments like acupuncture, hypnosis, and herbal consultations are also available. Chef Jayne Reichert leads hands-on cooking classes and wine dinners for lodge guests and visitors.
Price: From $310
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.