World's Weirdest Restaurants

In Italy one of the toughest restaurants to get into is this oddly situated one, set inside a prison and staffed almost entirely by inmates (don't worry, the cutlery is plastic). One reason for the waits of up to two months is that it's hugely popular; the other is that every diner needs to be screened by Rome's Ministry of Justice.
The original toilet-themed restaurant in Taipei has been so wildly successful that a dozen branches have opened across Taiwan. At all of them, diners are seated on standard-sized toilets and eat out of miniature ones. Drinks, though, are served in tiny urinals.
This restaurant chain with nine locations across the U.S. and Canada takes theme dining to epically grand proportions. All restaurants resemble castles, host jousting tournaments, and follow dining etiquette from the 11th century (no silverware). The Kissimmee, Florida outpost is even surrounded by a moat.
Stained glass windows, Virgin Mary statues and paintings of Jesus Christ fill this irreverent Tokyo spot inspired by the Catholic Church. Diners listen to organ music while eating izakaya (Japanese small plates) and ordering off a coffin-shaped beverage list.
The tiny apartments and abundance of pet-restricted buildings in Tokyo have given rise to numerous cat cafés across the city. At Neko JaLaLa, visitors can choose from a simple coffee and tea menu and pet the eight freely roaming cats.