Known as "the Salvador Dali; of the kitchen," Ferran Adrià of El Bulli on Spain's Catalonian coast has a cultlike following for his cerebral cooking. His inventive techniques challenge conventional notions of how food should look, taste and feel. Each year, some two million would-be diners angle for a reservation at El Bulli, which is only open half the year; for the other half, Adrià retreats to a workshop to perfect dishes like the "red mullet mummy"(left).