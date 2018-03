Only the second Reserve property in the world (the first is in Thailand), the Dorado Beach mixes ultra-luxury service with an eco-friendly aesthetic. A 35-minute drive west of San Juan, the resort is a 1,400-acre coconut plantation that used to belong to Laurance Rockefeller. The rooms—think Spanish colonial villas as outfitted by Giorgio Armani—are stunning, but the greening of the LEED-certified resort is impressive, too. Walkways are built to curve around trees, and no cars are allowed anywhere on the property. Super-inventive chef José Andrés has a restaurant onsite called Mi Casa, where he says he “honors Puerto Rican food traditions, elevating them too, and mixing them with Spanish dishes.” Doubles from $800; doradobeachreserve.com.