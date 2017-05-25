The World's Classiest Food Porn

These mouthwatering recipes include tropical fruit sundaes and a banana pudding with vanilla wafer crumble.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Bagel Chips with Ricotta, Chive Puree and Prosciutto

Artwork: Bagels, Second Avenue, Weegee, 1940

Recipe: Bagel chips with ricotta, chive puree and prosciutto.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Chicken with Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Cheesy Grits

Artwork: Kitchen (Cuisine), Man Ray, 1931

Recipe: Chicken with slow-roasted tomatoes and cheesy grits.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Tropical Fruit Sundaes

Artwork: Still Life with Fruit and Decanter, Roger Fenton, 1860

Recipe: An elegant tropical fruit sundae with chopped mangoes and pineapple, raspberries and generous scoops of vanilla ice cream.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Banger & Egg Sandwiches

Artwork: Untitled from British Food, Martin Parr, 1995

Recipe: Banger and egg sandwiches.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Rack of Lamb with Coconut-Mint Sauce and Glazed Peas

Artwork: Peas in a Pod, Edward W. Quigley, about 1935

Recipe: Rack of lamb with coconut-mint sauce and glazed peas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble

Artwork: Bananas, Edward Weston, 1930

Recipe: Banana pudding with vanilla wafer crumble.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up