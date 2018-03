Paso Robles, CA • Justin Vineyards & Winery

Justin makes big, Bordeaux-style wines like the Cabernet Franc-Merlot blend Justification. Tastings are staged along the tour, including in the wine cave. A tasting room offers cheese and charcuterie to pair with wine. Justin owns the Just Inn for travelers exploring the Central Coast's somewhat-overlooked wine scene. There's also a restaurant, where chef Will Torres prepares dishes like truffle risotto for dinner; lunches (on Fridays and Saturdays) are more casual. Doubles from $375; justinwine.com