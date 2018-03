This bustling market, located down the road from Chengdu’s main train station, sells a myriad of peppers that find their way into the fiery dishes of Sichuan province. “There are a lot of peppers at the market that you don’t see in the states, like lantern chile,” says F&W Best New Chef 2013 Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese Food in San Francisco and New York. “I went to one stall with 10 different varietals of Sichuan pepper.” The mostly dried peppers are displayed in heaping piles and burlap sacks, along with spices like cumin, cardamom and coriander, an array of pickled chiles and roots and an assortment of teas. Next to Chengdu Train Station, Chengdu, Sichuan.