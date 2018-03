2000 Cyril Bordarier reinvented the Paris wine bar with this tiny spot, which became the prototype for the new caves à manger—wine shops where you can buy the bottle or drink it with snacks at the bar. In its current incarnation (the space expanded in 2010), Le Verre Volé serves a daily market menu alongside the standard charcuterie and cheese plates. It’s still a scrappy storefront, but the wine selection—mostly natural and organic—and cooking are better than ever. leverrevole.fr