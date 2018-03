1998 Every course at this gorgeous, towering-ceilinged restaurant involves some kind of a masterful twist. Diners are led to the kitchen for cocktails such as a liquid nitrogen-spiked version of the classic Widow’s Kiss. The tartare is made from carrots, not beef; it’s ground tableside and served with a tableful of garnishes, like fresh grated horseradish and pickled mustard seeds. The cheese course is served in a picnic basket—a bottle of custom beer; a wedge of cheese, its rind washed with the same beer; and salt-crusted pretzel sticks. Daniel Humm (an F&W Best New Chef 2005) reinvented the entire menu to give it a New York City theme. Even the after-dinner drink evokes old New York: It’s a nonalcoholic, super-fizzy malted vanilla egg cream, made on a cart at your table. elevenmadisonpark.com