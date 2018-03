2001 This restaurant didn’t just pioneer industrial-chic decor in Barcelona, it also introduced the city to deconstructed tapas, synthesizing El Bulli-style ideas into classic small plates. Chef Carles Abellan worked with El Bulli’s Ferran Adrià for 15 years; now he’s a superstar chef on his own, with several restaurants, including the more casual Tapaç 24. But this place still feels fresh, and everyone still talks about the house-made potato chips with olive foam—a reinvented tortilla de patatas. Abellan’s signature “kinder egg”—a shell filled with soft-cooked egg, truffles and potato foam—is as famous in Spain as any dish by Ferran. projectes24.com