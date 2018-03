Pastry chefs and co-owners Laurence and Frederic Caillon decided to open La Maison de L’Éclair in 2014 and offer 22 sweet flavors and a range of six savory éclairs as well. While salted caramel is the crowd favorite, the Bounty Coconut éclair and their monthly flavors such as lime-coconut are also popular. “The éclair is so versatile that there is no limit to what we can do,” Laurence says, “and I am really passionate about them, so it works out for the best!” Gluten-free customers can enjoy their savory collection, which is made of buckwheat flour. “Who would think of having an éclair for breakfast with poached egg, hollandaise sauce and salmon or chorizo, or one for lunch with duck confit, Gorgonzola and walnuts and then finish with a sweet éclair? The experience is completely unique!” lamaisondeleclair.com.au