World Cup Wine Party

Food & Wine
Spain

Whether the ultimate World Cup winner is Spain (the favorite) or South Africa (an underdog with an 80-to-1 chance), here's how to celebrate any victory.

Odds: 4:1

$2 bet wins: $8

Celebrate with: A bottle of NV Cristalino Cava Brut

England

Odds: 5:1

$2 bet wins: $10

Celebrate with: Two bottles of George Gale & Co. Ltd Prize Old Ale

Brazil

Odds: 11:2

$2 bet wins: $11

Celebrate with: One well-made caipirinha at a sports bar

Argentina

Odds: 9:1

$2 bet wins: $18

Celebrate with: A bottle of 2007 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

Germany

Odds: 9:1

$2 bet wins: $18

Celebrate with: A bottle of 2008 Strub Soil to Soul Riesling

Italy

Odds: 10:1

$2 bet wins: $20

Celebrate with: A bottle of NV Santa Margherita Brut Prosecco

Netherlands

Odds: 11:1

$2 bet wins: $22

Celebrate with: A big chunk of Reypenaer VSOP Gouda cheese

France

Odds: 16:1

$2 bet wins: $32

Celebrate with: A half-bottle of NV Champagne Henriot Brut Souverain

South Africa

Odds: 80:1

$2 bet wins: $160

Celebrate with: Five bottles of 2005 Meerlust Rubicon, a top Cabernet blend

