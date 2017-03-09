World Cup Wine Party

Whether the ultimate World Cup winner is Spain (the favorite) or South Africa (an underdog with an 80-to-1 chance), here's how to celebrate any victory.
Odds: 4:1
$2 bet wins: $8
Celebrate with: A bottle of NV Cristalino Cava Brut
Odds: 5:1
$2 bet wins: $10
Celebrate with: Two bottles of George Gale & Co. Ltd Prize Old Ale
Odds: 11:2
$2 bet wins: $11
Celebrate with: One well-made caipirinha at a sports bar
Odds: 9:1
$2 bet wins: $18
Celebrate with: A bottle of 2007 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
Celebrate with: A bottle of 2008 Strub Soil to Soul Riesling
Odds: 10:1
$2 bet wins: $20
Celebrate with: A bottle of NV Santa Margherita Brut Prosecco
Odds: 11:1
$2 bet wins: $22
Celebrate with: A big chunk of Reypenaer VSOP Gouda cheese
Odds: 16:1
$2 bet wins: $32
Celebrate with: A half-bottle of NV Champagne Henriot Brut Souverain
Odds: 80:1
$2 bet wins: $160
Celebrate with: Five bottles of 2005 Meerlust Rubicon, a top Cabernet blend
