Wines to Buy Direct

Scribe

Bottle to Try: 2008 Pinot Noir ($42)

Where to Buy: www.scribewinery.com

Lang & Reed

Bottle to Try: 2008 North Coast Cabernet Franc ($22)

Where to Buy: www.langandreed.com

Frog's Leap

Bottle to Try: 2009 Sauvignon Blanc ($18)

Where to Buy: www.frogsleap.com

Ponzi

Bottle to Try: 2008 Tavola Pinot Noir ($25)

Where to Buy: www.ponziwines.com

Qupé

Bottle to Try: 1999 Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah ($50)

Where to Buy: www.qupe.com

Paumanok

Bottle to Try: 2009 Chenin Blanc ($28)

Where to Buy: www.paumanok.com

Hanna

Bottle to Try: 2009 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($19)

Where to Buy: www.hannawinery.com

Bonny Doon

Bottle to Try: 2006 Ca' del Solo Sangiovese ($12)

Where to Buy: www.bonnydoonvineyard.com

Scott Paul

Bottle to Try: 2008 Audrey Pinot Noir ($65)

Where to Buy: www.scottpaul.com

Louis M. Martini

Bottle to Try: 2007 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($17)

Where to Buy: www.louismartini.com

