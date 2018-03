When someone compares the scent of Pinot Noir to cherries, what does that really mean? At an aroma party, guests can make sense of wine lingo by sniffing everything from fruit to seashells to peppercorns alongside the wine varietal with the matching scent.

For a scent-centric wine-tasting party, set out foods—like chocolate, cherries or lychees—that echo wine aromas.

Photo © David Malosh.