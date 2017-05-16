Wine Pairings for Spring Produce

Green vegetables like peas pair best with a white that has a bit of greenness. Sauvignon Blanc is known for a grassy green pepper aroma; the best South American bottlings are from Chile’s Pacific Coast.
Vinegary dishes and wine can be a terrible combination. But the sharp chopped red onion Mark Ladner tosses with these tangy peas makes the recipe delicious with a lightly tannic red. Dan Amatuzzi likes a red wine from Lazio.
Pairing: Fusilli with Artichoke Hearts and Parmesan Cream
Artichokes usually make wines seem sweeter. Accordingly, we suggest a red or white wine with loads of acidity. A Barbera or Dolcetto from the Piedmont region of Italy or an Italian Pinot Bianco or Sauvignon Blanc would all be suitable.
Pairing: Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis
Artichokes are tough to match with wine because they contain cynarin, which for most people makes wines taste overly sweet. To combat the effect, pick a tart white with good acidity, like a Sauvignon Blanc from California.