Wine Pairings for Pizza Toppings

Here, the best wines for some of F&W's favorite pizza toppings.

Chianti + Prosciutto & Arugula

Good Chianti is savory and spicy, so it's good with salty cured meats like prosciutto or peppery greens—or both together.

Wine to Try: 2011 Fèlsina Chianti Classico Berardenga

 

Primitivo + Pepperoni

Big southern Italian reds like Primitivo are juicy and full-bodied, just the wines for a classic slice like this one.

Wine to Try: 2010 Fatalone

 

Pinot Noir + Mushrooms

There's no better pairing than Pinot and mushrooms—they're all about earth and spice. A little oregano makes the match even better.

Wine to Try: 2011 Hahn Winery Pinot Noir

 

Rosato + Vegetables

A vegetable topping makes for a fairly light slice—even with all that cheese—so go with a lighter style of wine. Rosato (the Italian term for dry rosé) is a tasty choice.

Wine to Try: 2012 Librandi Cirò Rosato

 

Barbera + Fresh Tomatoes

Barbera, a medium-bodied red from Italy's Piedmont, is berry-bright and only moderately tannic—great with fresh tomatoes and herbs.

Wine to Try: 2010 Elvio Cogno Bricco dei Merli

 

