Wine Pairings for Pizza Toppings

Here, the best wines for some of F&W's favorite pizza toppings.
Here, the best wines for some of F&W's favorite pizza toppings.
Good Chianti is savory and spicy, so it's good with salty cured meats like prosciutto or peppery greens—or both together.
Wine to Try: 2011 Fèlsina Chianti Classico Berardenga
Big southern Italian reds like Primitivo are juicy and full-bodied, just the wines for a classic slice like this one.
Wine to Try: 2010 Fatalone
There's no better pairing than Pinot and mushrooms—they're all about earth and spice. A little oregano makes the match even better.
Wine to Try: 2011 Hahn Winery Pinot Noir
A vegetable topping makes for a fairly light slice—even with all that cheese—so go with a lighter style of wine. Rosato (the Italian term for dry rosé) is a tasty choice.
Wine to Try: 2012 Librandi Cirò Rosato
Barbera, a medium-bodied red from Italy's Piedmont, is berry-bright and only moderately tannic—great with fresh tomatoes and herbs.
Wine to Try: 2010 Elvio Cogno Bricco dei Merli