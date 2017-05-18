Wine Pairings for Grilled Cheese

Pairing: 2010 Buehler Vineyards Zinfandel

The best grilled cheese is the gooiest grilled cheese, says author Laura Werlin: "After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach. Otherwise, it's just not right."

Dry-farmed (i.e., unirrigated) vines are part of the secret to this terrific Zin's bright, berry-rich intensity.