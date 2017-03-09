Wine Gifts for Father's Day

Grill guru Steven Raichlen offers panels cut from used red wine barrels as an alternative to standard wood chips. Adding the strips to a gas or charcoal fire gives grilled foods a wine-tinged smokiness. $12; williamsonoma.com.
Though it’s small enough to slide into a pocket, the new F&W Wine Guide 2012 is stuffed with fabulous bottles to buy (more than 1,000) and wine-insider updates from around the world. Here, a peek at what’s between the covers. $13; foodandwine.com/books.
"Tasting blind" means hiding labels—and sometimes even using paraphernalia like blindfolds and black wineglasses (like the "Palais Black" crystal glasses from Noritake)—so guests have no visual clues about a wine’s identity and have to figure it out solely by sniffing and sipping. $27 each; noritake.com.