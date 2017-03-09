Wine Gifts for Father's Day

Perfect presents for dad, from an unbreakable stainless steel wine glass to a pocket-sized wine guide.

Bicycle Wine Rack

This clever cycling accessory acts as a holster for wine. Two leather straps secure a single bottle to a bike's top tube, so it's ideal for picnicking. $29; oopsmark.ca.

2008 Mount Eden Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

This elegant, age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignon, with its layers of tobacco, mocha and cassis, is a benchmark for the Santa Cruz Mountains region—and, indeed, for the entire state of California. $55.

Wine Barrel Staves for Grilling

Grill guru Steven Raichlen offers panels cut from used red wine barrels as an alternative to standard wood chips. Adding the strips to a gas or charcoal fire gives grilled foods a wine-tinged smokiness. $12; williamsonoma.com.

Unbreakable Wineglass

This durable stainless steel wineglass is packable for camping trips. $15; gsioutdoors.com.

Wine-Beer Hybrid

Grape juice meets beer malt in Noble Rot, a tart, dry drink from the madmen at Dogfish Head. $15; dogfish.com.

F&W Wine Guide 2012

Though it’s small enough to slide into a pocket, the new F&W Wine Guide 2012 is stuffed with fabulous bottles to buy (more than 1,000) and wine-insider updates from around the world. Here, a peek at what’s between the covers. $13; foodandwine.com/books.

2008 Château de Pez St-Estèphe

De Pez's wines—like this firm, blackberry-inflected 2008—typically sell for about half the price of the neighboring third-growth Château Calon-Ségur. But they're often of similar quality. $37.

Blind Tasting Glasses

"Tasting blind" means hiding labels—and sometimes even using paraphernalia like blindfolds and black wineglasses (like the "Palais Black" crystal glasses from Noritake)—so guests have no visual clues about a wine’s identity and have to figure it out solely by sniffing and sipping. $27 each; noritake.com.

