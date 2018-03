Twitter Handle: @LauraCatena

Author of one book, manager of two wineries, mother of three children, and speaker of four languages, this fourth generation vintner and physician has mastered the juggling act. She has been an integral part of the Argentine Malbec movement and promoter of the Mendoza wine region where both her family’s winery, Bodega Catena Zapata, and her own, Luca Winery, are located.