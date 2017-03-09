Wild Yeast Wines

"I give the wine the freedom to do its own thing," winemaker Andrew Mariani says. Part of this includes allowing the wild yeasts that live on the grapes to start the fermentation process, instead of adding commercial yeasts: "There are something like 300 strains of yeast in a fermentation vat as soon as you put the grapes in."
Chef Dean Maupin thinks most things taste better with smoky bacon. These bacon-garnished briny clams, steamed in fruity and floral Viognier, are such a big hit that he serves them regularly during the cooler spring and fall months.
It's not uncommon in Galicia to have a meal that consists of lots of different shellfish, bread and nothing else. Encarna Méndez of Do Ferreiro winery prepares clams the fisherman's way: steamed in Albariño with onion and garlic.
For this unexpectedly fun dish, Matt Lightner of Castagna in Portland, Oregon, tosses grilled torpedo onions (a sweet heirloom variety from Italy) with grilled squid bodies. Since the onions and the squid resemble each other so much in color and shape, each bite is a small surprise.