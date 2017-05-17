White on Rice Couple's Recipe Photos

F&W searched the web for the best photographers, recipe developers and lifestyle bloggers to cook and shoot our most popular recipes.

Farfalle with Crabmeat and Oregano Butter

Recipes styled and photographed by Todd Porter & Diane Cu of White on Rice Couple.

For a more intense tomato flavor, reconstitute the sun-dried tomatoes in the white wine called for in the recipe. Just bring the tomatoes and wine to a simmer in a small nonreactive saucepan, then remove from the heat to steep until the tomatoes are plumped.

Slow Cooker Rice Congee with Chicken

The congee can be refrigerated overnight and reheated gently the next day.

Seared Salmon with Sweet Corn, Shiitakes and Spinach

The recipe can easily be doubled to serve 6 as a main course.

Mushroom-Stuffed Five-Spice Chicken Breasts with Eggplant

To enhance the spiciness that Pinot Noir gets from oak, F&W's Marcia Kiesel turned to five-spice powder—sweet spices like fennel seed, star anise, cloves and cinnamon combined with a tongue-numbing hit of Sichuan peppercorns.

Sautéed-Chicken Salad with Soy Lime Vinaigrette

We suggest you save a couple of tablespoons of the vinaigrette to drizzle over the cooked chicken. Even better, use this reserved vinaigrette to deglaze the pan, and then drizzle the syrupy remains over the chicken. Pure flavor.

Penne with Swordfish, Mint, and Pine Nuts

In this Sicilian dish, pasta, pine nuts, and chunks of swordfish are tossed in mint-spiked olive oil, with more fresh mint thrown in at the end. The combination is irresistible.

Orzo with Chicken, Red Pepper, and Shiitakes

With its rice-shaped orzo and creamy texture, this pasta may remind you of risotto—but it's easier to make, since you don't have to stir and stir and stir.

Thai Hot-and-Sour Fish Soup

In our hot-and-sour soup, lemon and lime zest, lime juice and fresh ginger replace the traditional lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal, which can be difficult to find. To change the heat level, adjust the number of jalapeños up or down to your taste.

