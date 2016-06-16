Where to Go in Panama City

The new capital of cool is "like Hong Kong meets Costa Rica."—Gina Hamadey
More
Food & Wine
1 of 8
Panama is literally the center of the Americas. But most outsiders know it only for two of its icons. Of course, there's the Canal, which is now undergoing a $5 billion expansion in honor of its 100th birthday. And there are those famous Panama hats (still meticulously fitted by hand, if you know where to look). Lately, though, travelers seeking the next fascinating destination are finding a lot to love about Panama City. "It's like Hong Kong meets Costa Rica," says KC Hardin, who co-owns the Ace's new American Trade Hotel (photo) in Panama City. "You have this vibrant, eclectic city backed up against an amazing landscape." Here, Hardin and three other experts divulge their favorite spots.
Advertisement
2 of 8
The American Trade Hotel
"This hotel feels at home in the hip Casco Viejo district." acehotel.com.—Miky Fábrega, Painter
3 of 8
Guna Fabric Store
"An unmarked store with no name sells fabric from the Guna indigenous people. You'll find the shop at the intersection of Central and Balboa Avenues." —Miky Fábrega, Painter
Advertisement
4 of 8
Manolo Caracol
Pictured: Andrés Morataya of Manolo Caracol restaurant. "The place serves superfresh seafood from both coasts." manolocaracol.net—Michael Cirino, Performance Artist.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Granclément
"Basil is one of the best flavors at Granclément ice cream shop." granclement.com—Michael Cirino, Performance Artist.
Advertisement
6 of 8
El Trapiche
"El Trapiche makes an amazing pork sandwich with melted cheese on thick and crunchy Panamanian tortillas." Via Argentina.—Mario Castrellón, Chef
Advertisement
7 of 8
Cerro Ancón
"There's a view of the whole city from Cerro Ancón park."—KC Hardin, Hotelier
Advertisement
8 of 8
Mario Ubillús
"Mario Ubillús fits hats the old-fashioned way—and he'll come to your hotel." 507-6576-9183.—KC Hardin, Hotelier
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.