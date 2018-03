The Winelands town of Stellenbosch, about 30 miles east of Cape Town, is full of whitewashed, oak-shaded, centuries-old cottages straight out of a fairy tale. One of those houses was earmarked for an international fast-food chain, until marketing executive Mark van Niekerk caught wind of the plan. "I said to my friends, 'Guys, they can't do that to these buildings!' " he recalls, to which his friends retorted, "Have you got a better idea?" He did: this excellent artisanal marketplace with vendors such as Mano's Bakery, Juice Revolution and Ryan Boon Specialty Meats, plus a pop-up stall called Hands On overseen by a rotating crew of local star chefs. 20 Ryneveld St.; dewarenmarkt.co.za.