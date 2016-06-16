Where to Eat in Phoenix

Here, F&W's guide to the best new places to eat and drink in Phoenix.
Proof Canteen
In addition to stunning views of the Sonoran Desert, this revamped pub at the Four Seasons Resort at Troon North offers more than 50 craft beers (including many from Arizona’s excellent brewing scene) plus dishes like duck poutine with Arizona cheese curds. 10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale; proofcanteen.com.
Bitter & Twisted
Located (ironically) inside Arizona’s former Prohibition headquarters, this cocktail spot has a 23-page drinks list, ramen burgers with jalapeño mayo and late-night specials like Vietnamese pho. 1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix; bitterandtwistedaz.com.
Virtu
Chef Gio Osso arrived in Arizona from “the far West Coast of Italy called New Jersey.” Inspired by childhood trips to Calabria, he’s created a trattoria with touches of the Southwest, such as a steak sandwich made with local poblanos. 3701 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale; virtuscottsdale.com.
Welcome Diner
Pizzeria Bianco’s Chris Bianco is a fan of this restaurant in a 1940s diner, known for slightly wacky dishes like burgers topped with peanut butter and bacon. Its success has led to a spinoff spot, Welcome Chicken + Donuts. 924 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix; marthaandmary.net.
Southern Rail
Southern meat-and-three staples like fried okra and biscuits with tasso ham gravy have arrived in central Arizona. The spot is part of a buzzy new mixed-use space in the former Beef Eaters restaurant, an Arizona icon, that includes a bookstore and a bar. 300 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix; southernrailaz.com.
FNB
This is the epicenter of creative Arizona cuisine. Produce brought in by local farmers inspires terrific, unusual dishes like curried brussels sprouts with coconut. The all-Arizona wine list includes two Tempranillo blends by co-owner Pavle Milic. 7125 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale; fnbrestaurant.com.
