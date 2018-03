Pastry genius Dominique Ansel—who has been eating sweets across Tokyo before he opens his own store in Shibuya, where he will sell his Cronuts—adores the traditional desserts here, made with mochi and soybean jam. “Even to watch them make the desserts is beautiful,” he says. Many tea salons are tucked inside buildings; Kurogi’s alfresco dining room is set on the grounds of the University of Tokyo, right next to a garden. 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku; wagashi-kurogi.co.jp.