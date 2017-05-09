Wheat Berries

From a winter three-grain soup to pan-fried pork chops with quinoa pilaf, here are some delicious wheat berry recipes.

Warm Wheat Berries with Tuna, Fennel and Olives

For this Mediterranean-inflected salad, chef Seamus Mullen likes poaching fresh tuna or bonito in olive oil; store-bought fish jarred in olive oil works very well, too.

Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Quinoa Pilaf and Dried Fruit

Instead of calling for ordinary rice pilaf, this recipe pairs juicy pork chops and dried fruit with wheat berries and crunchy quinoa, a nutritional powerhouse that delivers both protein and carbs, as well as fiber, potassium and riboflavin.

Winter Three-Grain Soup

Soup is generally filling, light and low in fat and calories. Certainly this soup is. Most of us who did not grow up eating grains tend to shy away from them. Here's one way to sneak them in.

Provençal Wheat Berry Salad with Smoked Turkey

For wine pairings, a snappy, boldly fruity Rosé has the acidity and savory herbal flavors to stand up to the acidic tomatoes, briny olives and smokiness in this chewy salad.

Chipotle Steak with Turkish Wheat Berries

The steak and wheat berries are refrigerated overnight in a marinade made with substantially spicy chipotle chiles in adobo, so plan accordingly.

