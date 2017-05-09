From a winter three-grain soup to pan-fried pork chops with quinoa pilaf, here are some delicious wheat berry recipes.
For this Mediterranean-inflected salad, chef Seamus Mullen likes poaching fresh tuna or bonito in olive oil; store-bought fish jarred in olive oil works very well, too.
Instead of calling for ordinary rice pilaf, this recipe pairs juicy pork chops and dried fruit with wheat berries and crunchy quinoa, a nutritional powerhouse that delivers both protein and carbs, as well as fiber, potassium and riboflavin.
Soup is generally filling, light and low in fat and calories. Certainly this soup is. Most of us who did not grow up eating grains tend to shy away from them. Here's one way to sneak them in.
For wine pairings, a snappy, boldly fruity Rosé has the acidity and savory herbal flavors to stand up to the acidic tomatoes, briny olives and smokiness in this chewy salad.
The steak and wheat berries are refrigerated overnight in a marinade made with substantially spicy chipotle chiles in adobo, so plan accordingly.