‘Xiao Long Bao' (Shanghainese soup dumplings), is perhaps the most famed delicacy in Shanghai, ‘soup’ is sometimes even more important than the solid filling. Take a small bite of the skin, let the soup out into the spoon and eat, then have the rest of the dumpling with rice vinegar and ginger slivers. 2/F, 269 Wujiang Lu(near Maoming Lu), Jing An, Shanghai